Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 5.7%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.77, approximately 19,337,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,467,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get Opko Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,099. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 962,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 209,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.