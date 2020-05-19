TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.51, approximately 4,584,745 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,773,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $149,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

