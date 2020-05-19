Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.01, 749,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,166,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The firm has a market cap of $667.82 million, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Imax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

