Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Up 5.7%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.15 and last traded at $114.42, 6,527,179 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,575,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

