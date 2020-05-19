Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.47 and last traded at $215.28, approximately 23,544,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,395,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.68.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

