Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.47 and last traded at $215.28, approximately 23,544,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,395,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.68.
BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
