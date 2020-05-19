Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.47 and last traded at $215.28, approximately 23,544,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,395,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.68.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $542.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

