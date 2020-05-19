MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.89 and last traded at $121.36, approximately 235,309 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 262,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $7,747,574. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

