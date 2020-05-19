National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Up 5.7%

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $25.88, 433,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 431,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

