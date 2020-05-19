ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.99, approximately 401,975 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 360,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

