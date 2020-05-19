Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading Up 5.6%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.32, approximately 1,749,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,126,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 582,472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.