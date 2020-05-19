SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.73 and last traded at $87.17, approximately 1,228,701 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,054,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,848 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

