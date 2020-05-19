SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Up 5.7%

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.17, 5,709,525 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,956,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.