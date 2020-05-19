Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $51.57, 1,446,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,336,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

