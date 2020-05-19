Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.60, 522,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 512,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

