Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.60, 522,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 512,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

