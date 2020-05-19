PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Trading Up 5.7%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $91.85, approximately 1,600,465 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,097,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after acquiring an additional 922,840 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,383,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 564,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

