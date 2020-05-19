China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Trading 5.6% Higher

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81, 1,165,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 446,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

