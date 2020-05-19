China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Trading 5.6% Higher

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81, 1,165,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 446,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.40%.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
