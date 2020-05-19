Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.30, 8,752,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 4,048,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $79,717,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 77.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $40,472,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.