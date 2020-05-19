International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $32.80, approximately 4,005,436 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,570,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

