Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Up 5.6%

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 275,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 273,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 514,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 139,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 271,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

