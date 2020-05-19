Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

VSLR stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.28. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 5,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $61,654.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 208,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,007 shares of company stock worth $272,917. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

