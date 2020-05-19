Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,570 shares of company stock worth $5,779,947 in the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

