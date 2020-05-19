Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) to Hold

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

XBIO opened at $0.88 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivint Solar to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivint Solar to Hold
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenetic Biosciences to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenetic Biosciences to Hold
Slack Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Slack Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Model N vs. Alphabet Head-To-Head Survey
Model N vs. Alphabet Head-To-Head Survey
Waters Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Waters Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report