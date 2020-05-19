Slack (NYSE:WORK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WORK. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.35.

NYSE WORK opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,774,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,914,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Slack by 153.4% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 60,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.