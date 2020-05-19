Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported weak first quarter results due to coronavirus-led disruptions which led to sluggish demand in China. Nevertheless, improving performance of the company in Europe was a tailwind. Waters’ growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories remain positive for its large molecule market footprint. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. The company remains optimistic regarding its strong growth initiatives and new product introductions that are likely to instill investor optimism in the near term. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. The company has withdrawn its full year guidance due to uncertainties related to it. Further, sluggish small molecule market is a headwind. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $188.24 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

