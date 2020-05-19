$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.71 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $132.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $134.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $134.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

