$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

