Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report $12.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.98 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $10.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $48.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $50.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.38 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $67.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.07. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 152.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,073,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report