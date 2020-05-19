Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report $12.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.98 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $10.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $48.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $50.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.38 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $67.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jernigan Capital.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.07. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock worth $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 152.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,073,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

