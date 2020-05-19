$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce sales of $3.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $3.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $67.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.93 million to $72.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $113.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

XENT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 701,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 325,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

