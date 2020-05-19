Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

PRMW opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report