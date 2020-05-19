Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

PRMW opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

