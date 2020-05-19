First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

