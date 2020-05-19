Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

