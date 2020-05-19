Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.07).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXPO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.21. The company has a market cap of $878.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

