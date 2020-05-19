AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

