Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.35 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.86 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

