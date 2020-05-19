Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 over the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 131.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,241,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 66.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

