CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $715.20.
CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
CSGP stock opened at $658.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.73. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $496.11 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.12.
In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $2,745,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 144.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $3,990,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.
