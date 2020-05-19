Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.18 ($43.23).

OSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.13) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

OSR stock opened at €39.01 ($45.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.27. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

