GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTT shares. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $534.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

