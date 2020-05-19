China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 200 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,876,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 275,099 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,930,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 400,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYD opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

