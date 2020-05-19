BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.56.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $77,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,195,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $266.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

