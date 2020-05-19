BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.56.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $95,918,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $77,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,195,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,862,000 after purchasing an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $266.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Analyst Recommendations for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp This Quarter
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
Jernigan Capital Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc This Quarter
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Primo Water Co. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
First Solar, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report