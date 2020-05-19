CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNXM opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.