Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE AXTA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $9,499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,096,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 191.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.