First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

