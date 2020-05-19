Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,666,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Silgan by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 4,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.