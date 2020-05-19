Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Butt purchased 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,864 shares of company stock worth $485,980. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

