Zacks: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $90.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Novanta’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 139 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

