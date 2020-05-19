SunTrust Banks Comments on Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

ALLO stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

