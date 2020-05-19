Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.12 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

