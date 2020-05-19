$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

ADI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,798,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 126,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

