Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Depot Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $10.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.97.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

Home Depot stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.36. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

