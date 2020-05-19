CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.63. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

